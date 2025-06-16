Rep. Melissa Hartman and her husband, Matt, were shot in cold blood Saturday, June 14. Both died of their injuries, sustained when suspect Vance Boelter broke into their home and fired multiple bullets at them while they were asleep.

Boelter also attacked Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette in their homes that morning, shooting them multiple times and taking aim at their daughter. All are wounded, but all are expected to survive the attacks.

Gov. Tim Walz called the assassination of his “friend” and colleague, Hortman, and her husband an “Unspeakable tragedy,” on Saturday morning, addressing media and federal agents. They, along with multiple local and state departments, had started the “state’s largest manhunt” for Boelter that morning, moments after he fired on officers in the Hortman home and then fled.

By Sunday, June 15, they had found their man.

Multiple other legislators, political figures, public servants, doctors and nurses were on Boelter’s list, according to federal agents investigating the case. He was, according to a manifest, motivated by abortion laws approved by the Minnesota Legislature over the past several years, including after the 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – nearly three years ago to the date.

Hoffman advocated, the State halls, many changes for Rogers and Dayton as a chair on the Health and Human Service Committee, as well as serving on energy, utilities, environment and climate. He advocated for the expansion of Interstate 94 through the Dayton/Rogers area, and worked through the Legacy Amendment to protect Rogers and Dayton area wetlands and waterways, including the Mississippi River.

It’s unknown, at this time, if he’ll return to his post in the State Senate.

Boelter will face multiple state and federal charges, according to press conferences held by state and federal agencies over the last two days. Keith Ellison, State Attorney for Minnesota, said the state will pursue a First Degree Murder charge for both the shootings of Matt and Melissa Hortman, and multiple attempted murder charges. A grand jury – by Minnesota law – must hand down those charge. Ellison will request one immediately, he said.

Boelter, who lived in Sibley County with his wife and five kids, but also had a rental in the Twin Cities urban area, will also face Federal charges for his crimes, according an FBI and federal prosecutor’s press conference Monday. Those will be filed this week.

In lighter news, Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, has been sharing messages to friends and to social media about her recovery, as well as John’s procedures. She is alert and in good spirits, according to US Sen Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a friend of the family’s.

All were at a fundraiser dinner Friday night, prior to the attacks.