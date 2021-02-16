One Week Later: Allina, Buffalo Ask Communities to Support #BuffaloStrong Movement

Allina, the community of Buffalo and families of the victims of last week’s deadly shooting in Buffalo are asking the Twin Cities and all of Minnesota to be #BuffaloStrong.

It’s been seven short days since a man from Buffalo stormed into the Allina Clinic location and fired gunshots and set off multiple explosive devices, killing one medical assistant and injuring four others.

Gregory P. Ulrich, 67, is facing multiple murder and attempted murder charges after he was arrested by Buffalo Police and other first responders on scene. He is being held in the Wright County Jail.

Buffalo is asking everyone to observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. today.