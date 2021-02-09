Buffalo Man Arrested, Charged after Shooting, Bombing in Buffalo

Buffalo Police identified the man allegedly responsible for a terrifying morning at the Allina Clinic location in that community Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, has been arrested and will face multiple charges after reports said he was seen shooting into the clinic and allegedly set off a bomb of some sort on the property.

Ulrich’s brother, Richard, said his brother – who he has not talked to in several months – had back surgery and was on pain medicine, including opioids. Richard said he suspected those drugs drove his brother to the actions he’s accused of in Buffalo on Tuesday morning.

FULL STORY: Shooting at

Allina Clinic in Buffalo Reported, Multiple People Injured

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said Gregory Ulrich was “well known” to the department, the result of several calls. Gregory has been arrested on drug charges and for at least three DWI violations, but nothing violent.

“Our heart breaks for the community,” Budke said at an afternoon news conference. “This is a day no community would want to go through.”

Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer released the following statement