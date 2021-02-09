BREAKING: Shooting Reported at Allina Clinic in Buffalo

UPDATE: One victim has died from wounds sustained in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a clinic in Buffalo. The person’s name has not been released. He or she died at Hennepin County Medical Center Tuesday. Three others are in critical care at North Memorial Medical , while two more are at Buffalo Hospital, just blocks from the scene of the attack. One person taken to North has been released.

The person who has died was a nurse at the facility, according to the Wright County Journal Press, Buffalo’s newspaper.

A 67-year-old man, Greg Ulrich of Buffalo, is in custody. Ulrich was reportedly upset he was not given a new pain medication and opened fire on the clinic.

ORIGINAL STORY: An armed suspect has reportedly opened fire at the Allina Clinic location in Buffalo, located at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive.

Multiple media outlets reported an active shooter situation, with possible injuries. The incident unfolded after 11 a.m. in Buffalo. The Star Tribune is reporting several injuries on scene, and also has reported a bomb exploded as responders arrived at the clinic.

By 11:30 a.m. a male suspect had been detained, but dispatchers were told a bomb(s) that exploded 30 minutes before the initial attack have wounded more in the event.

According to reports, at least three people were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Twin Cities’ Trauma I center, and others to Hennepin County Medical Center. Another two casualties were nearby Buffalo Hospital, emergency medical personnel were heard saying on dispatch audio, which is operated by Allina.

Buffalo Police, assisted by multiple other agencies, are responding to the situation, including the FBI, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, the St. Paul headquarters of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau and multiple fire departments and rescue crews. They are also investigating another, credible bomb threat at the Super 8 motel in Buffalo, though it is not known if it is related to the Allina Clinic scene.

Multiple victims reported in incident at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Reports of an active shooter. One witness tells me she also heard multiple bombs go off. Local parents say nearby schools are on lockdown. 📸 Samantha Sheets pic.twitter.com/JUXnUK0NgA — Molly Robinson (@Molls_Robinson) February 9, 2021

