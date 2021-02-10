Nurse Who Lost Her Life in Buffalo Attack Identified

Friends of the woman who was killed in yesterday’s attack on Allina Clinic in Buffalo have identified the victim as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a mother of two and wife who worked at the center after moving here from New Ulm a couple of years ago.
You can assist the Overbay family via this GoFundMe account, which was set up by a family friend. Proceeds will help Lindsay’s son and daughter, who will now grow up without their mom.
Here is CBS affiliate WCCO’s story on Lindsay:
