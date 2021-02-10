Ulrich to Face Second Degree Murder, Multiple Attempted Murder Charges in Wright County

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, less than six weeks into his role as the county’s top prosecutor, will file his first murder charges according to a statement his office released a little more than 24 hours after the deadly attack on a Buffalo clinic.

In a statement released before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Lutes said he will seek to file a criminal complaint today of one charge of second degree (intentional) murder, as well as four first degree (premeditated) attempted murder charges against Greg Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, the man accused of shooting into an Allina Clinic on Tuesday Feb. 9.

Ulrich will also face charges of possession of incendiary/explosive devices.

Lutes stated his “thoughts and prayers” are with all of the victims of the attack at Allina, and that he will “aggressively” prosecute Ulrich for the “horrible crime and pain he caused the victims and their families, and entire Buffalo community.”

The charges will be the result of direct discussion the attorney’s office has had since investigation of the incident started yesterday afternoon. Lutes, who replaced retiring Wright County Attorney Tom Kelly in January, said he has been talking with members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI, Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police Department “the entire morning.”

One person has died as a result of wounds sustained in the Feb. 9 attack. Two others are critical but stable at North Memorial. Another is in fair condition, and a fifth victim was treated and released. The person who died was at Hennepin County Medical Center. Names of the victims have not been released by Wright County authorities or Buffalo Police.

Suspect Had Made Multiple Threats in the Past

Ulrich is no stranger to anyone at the Buffalo clinic.Employees there supported one family doctor, Dr. Andrew J. Burgdorf, as he filed for a restraining order (shown below this article) against Ulrich in December of 2018. That order was granted.

Ulrich threatened, among other things, “mass violence,” and called three times within one hour. Witnesses to yesterday’s attack said Ulrich was injured, suffered from chronic back pain, and blamed doctors for “screwing him up.” His brother told one news outlet that Ulrich was addicted to painkillers containing opioids.

Other witnesses, including neighbors, said his residence in the Pulaski Trailer Court was a “mess” and that Ulrich would fish the shores, clean his fish and throw remnants back into the water.

Ulrich has had multiple run-ins with Buffalo law enforcement, both Wright County deputies and BPD. He was arrested three times for DWI and was also accused of possessing marijuana. A Wright County judge threw out an additional drug arrest because he found Ulrich not suitable for trial.