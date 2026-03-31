North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Dehmer’s Meats Salutes Joey with Wins at Minnesota Convention

Just days after laying their founder to rest, the Dehmer Family and friends took multiple honors at the annual Minnesota Association of Meat Processors Convention.

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You could have excused the Dehmer family for bowing, gracefully, out of their annual state competition. After all, they had just celebrated the life of Joey Dehmer a short time before the annual Minnesota Association of Meat Processors’ convention.

Instead, they went out and collected a heap of hardware in his honor.

Dehmer’s Meats took top honors in a handful of categories, placed in others and tied with local favorites and friends Petty Brothers Meats of Annandale for the top honors – the Sweepstakes Awards.

Here’s the post from the crew at Dehmer’s:

Dehmer’s Results:
1st – Polish Sausage
1st – Pecan Canadian Bacon
1st – Whole Smoked Chicken
1st – Grand Champion Wieners
2nd – Hillbilly Jerky
2nd – Dried Beef
3rd – Sweet & Sassy Sticks
4th – Ring Bologna
4th – Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Sausage
4th – Southwest Jack Summer Sausage
Honorable Mention – Braunschweiger
Honorable Mention – Sweet & Hot Summer Sausage
Sweepstakes Award: Tied for first with our friends over at Petty Brothers Meats of Annandale
That’s quite a haul!

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