Dehmer’s Meats Salutes Joey with Wins at Minnesota Convention

You could have excused the Dehmer family for bowing, gracefully, out of their annual state competition. After all, they had just celebrated the life of Joey Dehmer a short time before the annual Minnesota Association of Meat Processors’ convention.

Instead, they went out and collected a heap of hardware in his honor.

Dehmer’s Meats took top honors in a handful of categories, placed in others and tied with local favorites and friends Petty Brothers Meats of Annandale for the top honors – the Sweepstakes Awards.

Here’s the post from the crew at Dehmer’s:

Dehmer’s Results: 1st – Polish Sausage 1st – Pecan Canadian Bacon 1st – Whole Smoked Chicken 1st – Grand Champion Wieners 2nd – Hillbilly Jerky 2nd – Dried Beef 3rd – Sweet & Sassy Sticks 4th – Ring Bologna 4th – Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Sausage 4th – Southwest Jack Summer Sausage Honorable Mention – Braunschweiger Honorable Mention – Sweet & Hot Summer Sausage

Sweepstakes Award: Tied for first with our friends over at Petty Brothers Meats of Annandale

That’s quite a haul!