Albertville’s Rep. Walter Hudson Involved as Passenger in Fellow Representatives DUI Stop

Minnesota State Rep. Walter Hudson, Albertville, has been revealed as a passenger in the arrest of a fellow Minnesota House member who was suspected of driving while impaired Friday, March 27.

Rep. Elliot Engen, who was pictured in a photo circulated online drinking at an establishment with Hudson during the Minnesota Twins season opener, was pulled over around 2 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest report issued by the White Bear Lake Police Department. Engen, who represents White Bear Lake Township, was screened at the scene, and an officer called for backup when it was revealed that Hudson was carrying a handgun, and also “appeared impaired.”

Reports state Hudson was “more than compliant” with officers as he surrendered his firearm to police. Hudson told the responding officers he was carrying.

In a statement to the Minnesota Reformer, Hudson said he made a series of “poor decisions.”

“I regret the poor decisions that were made during this incident, and commend the White Bear Police Department for their professional response. I’m grateful that no harm was done to ourselves and others,” he wrote.

Rep. Lisa Demuth, Cold Spring, current House Speaker, also released a statement to media about the incident.

“The decisions made in this incident were unacceptable and fall short of the expectations I have for conduct of legislators. I will be addressing this directly with both members involved,” she wrote.

Both men were involved in sessions on Friday evening at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.