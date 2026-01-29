Wright County Issues Latest Scam Alert

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of residents being contacted by individuals impersonating WCSO deputies. The scam phone number may appear to be our main number of 763-682-1162.

Scammers are falsely claiming that “you missed a court appearance” or “failed to report for jury duty,” and are demanding bail or fines via phone, wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

If you receive a call like this, do not share any personal information. Do not call back the number provided in the message or voicemail.

Please note: the Wright County Sheriff’s Office does not collect bail or fines over the phone, and would never accept payment in the form of Bitcoin, gift cards, or wire transfers.



If you have any doubts about a call you’ve received, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly using a verified phone number.



Stay alert and help spread the word to protect others in our community