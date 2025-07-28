Second Day of Severe Storms on Tap for Wright County, Minnesota

Summer 2025 may well be remembered for a couple of things – warmth, and wet.
After a winter that saw St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover and Otsego fall more than 5 inches behind in terms of precipitation – relatively about 20 inches of wet snow – the NWCT area has more than made up for it with storms that have ripped through the area since early June.
Wednesday, July 23 saw Wright County get swamped with downpours in the afternoon. Sunday, July 27 brought another round of storms in the evening hours, this time with high winds, hail and, again, heavy rain in the Buffalo/Hanover area that saw an inch of rain in just minutes.
Today, Monday, July 28, seems like it will host more of the same. With temps in the 80s around noon – the heat index was well into the 100s. That’s due to air saturated with humidity, making conditions ripe for severe weather tonight.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen and Novak Weather have both pointed to the possibility of a derecho storm – heavy winds that are tornado-like, but come in straight line winds. More than 100 mph winds could come with such a system, as well as downpours that can flood streets in mere minutes.
NWCT will rely on our Facebook feed to run any warnings by you later today.
Here’s the statement from NWS:
Leave a Review or Comment
