Solutions Expands Wright County Offerings, Serving Annandale and Beyond

It’s not a coincidence for Caleb Mol, an Annandale native and nearly lifelong Wright County resident, to hear about people’s problems.

“Even when I was a kid, it seemed like I was the guy people came to with their issues or ideas,” Mol said. “So it kind of made sense for me to find a pursuit or profession where I could get paid to do that. Because I liked it. I liked helping people.”

It’s also not a coincidence, then, that Mol has teamed with Craig Rens, owner of Solutions Counseling in St. Michael, to expand the clinic’s presence, adding a satellite office on Highway 55 in Annandale to bring more of that “problem solving” and mental health skill to more of Wright County.

“I think, as the need continues to grow, and the acceptance of more and more people that – yeah, this is something that everyone needs and no one needs to be ashamed of that – then your offerings need to grow with that,” Mol said.

“The timing is right,” said Rens, who has overseen Solutions from a small, shared office in downtown St. Michael to a bustling mental health service hub off of Highway 241 in the same community. “Stigma is an overused word. But there was one around mental health for so long. And that’s almost gone now. Everyone understands it’s as important as taking care of your physical health.”

Rens expanded his services just before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. His offices have been humming since, and with Mol willing to return to his roots, the business expanded in May 2024. Mol said families, mainly, are utilizing services like Solutions – with other professionals opening practices elsewhere in Wright County, as the need continues to grow.

“It’s exciting to see,” Mol said. “I think our recipe for success – a lot of the credit goes to Craig and the networking and educating he did of our community here. The marketing he’s done. But when you do good work and make good things happen for families and especially for young people, that goes a long way. People see results when our team – which we’ve worked hard to build – a make sure people are taken care of. That’s something we’re proud of.”

The Annandale office is just getting rolling, but Mol said resources are available to patients form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment. Staff in the St. Michael office are working to get the Annandale location – which shares space with Annandale Family and Sports – rolling.

“We’ve got such a good team here – so many good therapists. To have those resources for families is great. We’ve had people driving to St. Michael from all over Wright County, really. They know us and they know what we can do. To be able to serve more of the community is exciting for us. We’re ready to go.”

For more information, check out Solutions Counseling online at GetCounseling.org, or visit their Facebook Page.