HealthSource, Konz Family Lay Down Roots in Albertville with New Business Complex

HealthSource Chiropractic Dr. Andy Konz and his wife/business partner/”better half” Christine have already built their dream home – a residence in the St. Michael-Albertville area for the couple and their children to live, grow up, learn and entertain.

Now, they’ve completed their new “dream home” – The Roots of Albertville. Located off 57th Street just north of Coborn’s and their former location in the marketplace’s parking lot, The Roots is the new home to HealthSource, Tree of Life Wellness Center and some new STMA-based businesses that will cement the Konzes as STMA community-builders for years to come.

“This is home. We’re so happy that we can live here, work here, make relationships here and really make our dream happen here,” Christine said. “Since we first came here we’ve tried to be involved in different things on different levels, and this is just bringing it full circle.”

The Roots will be home to both Konz-owned businesses (Christine purchased Tree of Life Wellness from founder Nina McKee just about five years ago), as well as National Karate, The Selfie Company, f45 Training and Fitness and, eventually, Jersey Mike’s Subs. The businesses are phasing in over time, but National Karate opened operations at the new location the first week of January, while Konzes’ Tree of Life and HealthSource are looking at Jan. 9 (or mid-January, depending on finishing materials, etc.). Others space is available in the complex, which was financed in part by neighbor Financial Security Bank.

“It really was a dream to have our own building and create the space we wanted,” Andy said. “All credit goes to Christine though. She went out and made relationships and recruited other businesses to be a part of this from the ground up, and without that – especially in this economy and kind of strange time for small businesses – this doesn’t happen. So I really appreciate the work that she’s done and the relationships we’ve been able to build with people here to make this happen.”

One of those connections is Christa Boone, owner of National Karate, who brought the martial arts magnet to Albertville more than a decade ago. The former location, which was next to Kremer Toy and Hobby in Albertville, proved to be a tight fight for the karate school, which has also hosted and sent students to regional and national competitions.

Boona and Christine Konz have been acquaintances and friends for years, both serving on the board for Shop STMA, Boone at one time as president.

“Of course it’s been great to work with her and I’m happy she’s joining us at the new building because it’s just a great fit,” Christine said. “They’ve just been a part of Albertville for a long time, and worked with so many families and kids. With a new space Christa can kind of make it her own, which is exciting.”

While Health Source anchors the east side of the building, the sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s will anchor the other, complete with drive-thru window. National Karate will sit very much in the middle.

Jersey Mike’s – which sizzles with subs like it’s amazing Philly steak and cheese – has been a hit in Rogers. The same ownership group – which Andy said is very involved in the Rogers community and hopes to similarly support STMA – is excited to expand into Albertville.

“I think one of the things we really wanted were people who would give back and get involved in this community,” Andy said. “It kind of sets STMA apart from a typical suburb. There’s just so much support for our schools and activities from our businesses and residents. It’s one of the things we love about being here.”

Training center f45 will join soon, next to the sandwich shop. According to the company’s website, “F45 Training is a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven. Become part of the F45 family today and experience for yourself what makes us different. With our fitness studios expanding across the United States, there’s probably an F45 Training near you.”

Indeed, F45 has already found homes in nearby suburbs like Maple Grove and Minnetonka. A two-week trial costs $45, with monthly memberships running about $120 (8 visits per month) to $199 per month (unlimited).

The Selfie Co., meanwhile, is a one-of-a-kind portrait studio. It’s set to be a “one-stop shop” for everything from professional portraits to birthday blast pics for teens and tweens. Think of those funny photo booths at weddings and parties, only in a fixed location.

Again, the Konzes personal relationships – this time with Samantha Pfeifer, paved the way for this new biz, which can be found online for a longer description.

With the location in the heart of Albertville – steps away from the site of Albertville Friendly City Days, blocks from dining and entertainment, and close to City Hall – The Roots are down. And certainly, they’re ready to grow.