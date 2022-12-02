Holiday Events Kick off around STMA, Hanover

A slew of holiday events, including WinterFest and the Girl Scout Holiday Shopping Mall, are on tap for around STMA and Hanover this week, and into the Twin Cities area.

Here’s a quick look:

Friday: Caroling at the Historic Hanover Bridge

Event sponsored by Proline Electric and Lisa Middagh, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones.

Join everyone at the historic pedestrian bridge in downtown Hanover as we revive a Victorian community Christmas past. This family-friendly event is free – as a gift to the community.

NEW this year- LLAMAS! Llamas will be visiting the bridge for fun festive photo ops!

Area church and school choirs/groups will lift us into a festive spirit with their lively renditions of familiar songs and carols, interacting with audience sing-a-longs.

Everyone enjoys hot cider and cookies around crackling bonfires. Bring your cameras for instant memories of your child bundled up in an authentic one-horse open sleigh and meet one-on-one with Old St. Nick.

What a wonderful way to welcome the Christmas season and create a sense of community! Don’t miss it!

Saturday – Girl Scout Holiday Shopping Mall

Brought to you by the Crow River Girl Scouts

Let your children experience the gift of giving! The Girl Scout Families have been busy putting together inexpensive gifts that the children can purchase. All the gifts will be priced between 25¢ and $5.00. Older Girl Scouts will escort children through the mall. “Sorry parents, no peeking!” Give your child a BUDGET, CASH (small bills are best), and a SHOPPING LIST and put them in a ZIPLOCK BAG with their name & phone# on it. The Girl Scouts will assist them in their shopping experience so you will be surprised. This is for children old enough to walk through 5th grade. Sorry, this sale is not for adults! (Adults will be allowed to shop at Noon.)

Children are encouraged to bring a DONATION of non-perishable food item. Ideas: fruit snacks, Mac & Cheese, Raman Soup, Pudding Snack Packs, apple sauce, Gold Fish, etc. for the local food shelf at St. Paul’s Church in Hanover.

Each table in our Mall will gift-wrap and tag the presents so they will

be ready for under the tree when you get home.

When you arrive, get your shopper a number. When the shops open we will announce numbers and match your shopper up with a Girl Scout helper and it will be time to shop! There will be no need to wait in a line. While waiting to shop the children can watch Holiday Movies and the Adults can browse the Sweet Shop for some tasty baked goods, and visit the Girl Scout table to learn more about Girl Scouts.

Register in advance to help separate start times of shoppers. One spot per child.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0F4AAFA72BA1F85-girl1

Santa Claus is coming! Sit and talk with Santa and have your photo taken.

Do a special activity compliments of Women of Today.

Come and join in the fun, we hope to see you there!

Questions about event contact: Amy at 952-210-1135 or amyhasher@yahoo.com

This event is NOT sponsored by the Schools

Saturday – St. Michael Catholic School Christmas Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic School, shop from a variety of vendors and crafters from the area for all your Christmas needs.

Santa and – usually – Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday – WinterFest Volume 2

An annual event on the 1st Saturday in December at the St. Michael City Hall & Town Center Park. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

In its first year, 2021, WinterFest was a huge success with over 1000 participants. It became clear that people were excited to socialize, spread holiday cheer, and kick off the winter by having a great time with their neighbors.

The event is a collaboration by the City of St. Michael, Shop STMA, and the St Michael Rotary Club.

Each year, we will continue to add new experiences, and fun holiday cheer for the St Michael community.

Located at the St. Michael City Hall & Town Center Park, events are held both inside and outside.

Food will include food trucks (including Pronto Pups), s’mores kits, BK Tap Haus, cookies, hot beverages, and candy.

Activities are aplenty, including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Tree Walk from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Bingo, Santa Hunt, selfie stations and more are also included.

Bring the whole family!

Saturday – Santa at the St. Michael Fire Station

Pictures with Santa are Saturday, December 3rd at the Central Fire Station (216 Main St. S.) from 9-11 a.m. We will be taking donations for children’s toys for those in need over the holidays. The event is sponsored by the St. Michael Fire Explorers.

After Santa, join us at Winterfest at Town Center Park where we will have a truck and will be keeping the fire stoked.

Sunday – Christmas in Albertville City Park

Christmas in Albertville City Park (5801 Lander Avenue NE)

December 4th from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Santa & Mrs. Claus with reindeer; bonfire; coffee, hot chocolate and cider; and more, including the STMA High Choir.

Followed by FYCC Family Bingo Night (Cost per family pre-reg $10/at door $15) @ Albertville City Hall (5959 Main Ave NE)

December 8th from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

http://www.myfycc.com/calendar/