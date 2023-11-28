Hagerty Named Holiday Cheermeister as WinterFest Kicks off Holiday Season

From football coach to school “greeter,” county sheriff to city council member, Joe Hagerty has been there, done that when it comes to St. Michael.

That’s why he’s the no-brainer choice for the 2023 WinterFest Holiday Cheermesiter. The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Town Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Hagerty’s no stranger to anyone in St. Michael-Albertville. Families recognize him from school drop-off or after-school events. Adults know him from his ever-present smile at community gatherings and meetings. The entire county knows him from his leadership of the “best sheriff’s office in the state” for more than a decade and more than three decades overall in the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

For the past several years he’s called St. Michael Elementary home, where he does a bit of everything. Hagerty, now 62, went to high school there. His wife, Sue, is also a paraprofessional in the STMA School District.

“Every community,” said one St. Michael resident “should have a guy like Joe. He cares so much and gives so much of his time. He makes a difference any way he can.”

If you want to know more about Joe, just check out legend Boyd Huppert’s “10,000 Stories” feature on him from March of last year.

WinterFest Enters Third Year

The “reimagined” kick-off to the Holiday Season in St. Michael is a combined effort of the St. Michael Rotary Club, Shop St. Michael-Albertville (Shop STMA) and the City of St. Michael. Held at Town Center Park, events run from 3 to 6 p.m. (or a bit later) this Saturday at Town Center Park, located next to City Hall in St. Michael, as well as in the St. Michael Library.

The event culminates with the CheerMeister’s recognition and the lighting of the Christmas Tree in the park, which will be Hagerty’s honor.

Other events including caroling by SOAR Arts members, hot cocoa stations, crafts, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside and their reindeer team outside, and much more.

Check out the map for all the info.