Meet “The Addams Family” with SOAR this Weekend

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky!” The hilarious Broadway musical comedy “The Addams Family” is on stage at STMA Middle School West September 16-25, 2022, courtesy of SOAR Regional Arts. The frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to spectacular life in this all-new story.
The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever, complete with show-stopping musical numbers and laugh-out-loud moments!
Performances:
Friday, September 16 at 7pm
Saturday, September 17 at 7pm
Sunday, September 18 at 2pm
Friday, September 23 at 7pm
Saturday, September 24 at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday, September 25 at 2pm
Location:
St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West Theater
11343 50th St NE, Albertville, MN 55301
Ticket Info:
Tickets are currently online for $16/$14 each. Tickets at the door will be $18/$16.
http://www.soararts.com/
tickets.html or call 612-568-7627
Groups of ten or more email sales@soararts.org for discounted tickets.
