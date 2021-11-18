STMA Football Takes on Lakeville South in Football Semifinals

St. Michael-Albertville knocked off Wayzata in a classic game back on Friday, Nov. 12 to earn a spot at the U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class 6A Semifinals. They’ll take on former champ (and 2020 No. 1) Lakeville South at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

Eden Prairie and Maple Grove square off in the other semifinal, set for Thursday, Nov. 18.

Here’s an update from the high school on tickets, the game and a send-off for the boys set for after 4 p.m. on Friday.

GAME TICKETS:

Tickets for the game Friday, 11/19 @ 7 PM @ US Bank Stadium must be purchased online. There is no cash accepted onsite. Link included below:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B5E48E68C97

(Please note that the ticket is good for all games Friday.)

Tickets purchased ahead of time must be on the ticketmaster app or in your wallet on your mobile device. Screenshots and printed copies will not work. You can purchase tickets at US Bank with a credit card but expect long lines as minimal staff will be working.

GAME STREAM:

The game is ONLY being streamed on prepspotlighttv. The game can be purchased at the link below. Other streams are not legitimate. Link included below:

https://prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL

GAME PARKING:

US Bank and MSHSL have worked together to keep the skyways open until 11 PM this weekend due to the football games. Fans are encouraged to travel in groups when possible. There is a skyway from many of the parking ramps to US Bank.

Skyway Map

http://s3.amazonaws.com/meet-minneapolis/craft/cms/hotels-skyways-hedberg-1.pdf?mtime=20171207091332

Parking Information

https://www.usbankstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions

US Bank Bag Policy:

Review the US Bank Bag Policy and what is/is not allowed in US Bank. Link included below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JsRUBf84Q9tysIIa3efm59fTCk4rkn2E/view?usp=sharing

PREP BOWL SWEATSHIRTS:

Prep Bowl souvenir hoodies can be purchased online at the link below. I believe they will also be available onsite at US Bank Stadium. Link included below:

https://www.mshsl.org/tournament-apparel

SEATING:

We are the visiting team. Adults and families may sit in sections V1 – V5 by entering through the Gold Lobby and the Polaris Club. Student seating/standing sections follow the signs and go down the stairs to your section: Sections 106 and 107 and behind the band in section 105.

Seating Map

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_nGKVOAxYxgUczDmLXmXjs6TALDrE3yo/view?usp=sharing

SPECTATOR BEHAVIOR:

Spectators are reminded that cheering your team, having fun, and good sportsmanship are all a part of being involved in the state tournament. Spectators should not become part of any act that is disrespectful of other players or would endanger any of the athletes participating in the games. (See Responsibility for Spectator Conduct under League News on the Administrative side of our website, www.mshsl.org)

SEND OFF:

Please join us for a “Send Off” to show the team our support while the players and buses head out of town.

Time: 4:15pm

Place: STMA High School

The bus route is shown on the map below. Do not arrive prior to 4 PM as our busses are still leaving from the school day.

Parking is only available in the Lot C parking lot or on the baseball field side of the road so our busses can get through. Please be safe and do not park on Jamison Ave or Jason Ave.