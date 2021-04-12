STMA Robotics Team Hosts Open House

Covid-19 may have stood in the way of the St. Michael-Albertville High School Robotics team’s usual slate of competitions, but they are eagerly anticipating an upcoming open house for a chance to show off everything they’ve worked on this school year in lieu of competing. The open house takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 13, in the high school cafeteria.



Given the choice between a virtual competition and the chance to stretch their minds a bit and try some new things, the Binary Battalion robotics team opted to take the year off from competing to expand their robotics repertoire. The “Parade Bot” is a signature creation from their Covid year off, a new tank robot that shoots t shirts and Nerds candy to parade attendees. The team hopes to show off this new, remote-controlled robot at local parades this summer.





In addition, they created a vintage, Atari-style stacking video game this year, which will also be available for demos at the open house.





Tomorrow’s open house will feature robot demos of the team’s competition robot, omni-directional robot and the new parade bot, and community members are welcome to attend, along with parents, prospective robotics league members, and sponsors.