Warning Issued: Winter Storm Set to Blast Twin Cities, Ice to South

Snow, wind and freezing rain are expected today and tomorrow, Nov. 10 and 11, as a large storm front tracks its way across the state of Minnesota.

The STMA and Otsego area can expect anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning – an amount that should snarl the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall should start falling later on Tuesday afternoon and could also have an impact on Tuesday’s drive home.

In southeastern Minnesota – near Rochester – ice a is a large concern. The system will drop considerable amounts of freezing rain, and ice coatings one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch thick have been forecast. That will make travel treacherous in those areas and could impact power lines and trees.

Here’s the Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT… WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…Sherburne, Isanti, Wright and McLeod Counties. WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.