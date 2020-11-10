Warning Issued: Winter Storm Set to Blast Twin Cities, Ice to South

Snow, wind and freezing rain are expected today and tomorrow, Nov. 10 and 11, as a large storm front tracks its way across the state of Minnesota.
The STMA and Otsego area can expect anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning – an amount that should snarl the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall should start falling later on Tuesday afternoon and could also have an impact on Tuesday’s drive home.
In southeastern Minnesota – near Rochester – ice a is a large concern. The system will drop considerable amounts of freezing rain, and ice coatings one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch thick have been forecast. That will make travel treacherous in those areas and could impact power lines and trees.
Here’s the Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning:
More Information
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.