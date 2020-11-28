Four Businesses Form ‘The Well on Main,’ Set to Move to Downtown St. Michael

An Otsego business called Eating, Elevated is moving to downtown St. Michael next summer, along with three other health-conscious tenants, to create The Well on Main. They will soon break ground on the new building, which will be located just south of Main Street Farmer Eatery.





Eating, Elevated owner, Ellie Anderson, said their business seeks to help clients find root causes to their health problems and to help them get and stay well. A registered dietician, Anderson believes in a holistic approach to health and healing. She uses nutritional response testing, which relies on the body’s reflexes to show which areas of a patient’s system are weak and need nutritional support.



Their services will also include an infrared sauna, red light therapy, chi machine, and a salt cave. They will carry a variety of clean eating food products, cleaning products, make-up and other items.



“We love to help families, we love to help kids,” Anderson said. “In helping kiddos get well, inadvertently it helps the whole family unit to be more peaceful and cohesive together. We look forward to being able to have a central location that is a holistic and nourishing oasis not just for the body, but for the soul as well.”



Three Other Businesses to Fill Out The Well on Main



The Raw Table restaurant, Complete Chiropractic, and Sage Leaf Salon are the other tenants moving into the new building.



Complete Chiropractic, owned by John Arns, is an existing St. Michael business, currently providing services in a building just east of Dunn Bros.



Sage Leaf Salon, currently owned and operated out of St. Michael resident Brittany Hackenmueller’s home, is a stylist who uses low-toxin, ammonia and heavy-metal free hair products in her business.



Lastly, The Raw Table, a café and juice bar, will make its debut when the new building opens. The café will be owned by the current owners of Albertville’s The Hen and the Hog Eatery, partners Ben and Amanda Frank and Matt and Rebecca Taus. Ben and Matt have been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years each, including Ben’s experience as a chef. Amanda has been in the restaurant industry for 15 years. Rebecca is new to the restaurant world as the owner of Inner Purpose Health and Wellness in Albertville.



The Raw Table will provide options like wraps, salads, juices, smoothies and similar items in a fast casual restaurant environment geared toward health and wellness as a whole.



“There are places you can go [in town] to get a good salad, but you can also get fried foods, and we won’t be having those extra temptations to pull you out of that healthy living lifestyle,” Rebecca said.



The Raw Table will be open for breakfast and lunch, and they are dabbling with the idea of having healthy meals to go for the evening.



“We’re really excited, and this means a lot to us to fulfill our dream in the community we love,”

Matt said.



Matt said they have an 80-year old starter for their sourdough bread, which they’ll be baking from scratch daily. The sourdough starter has been passed down from his great-grandfather, who was a pioneer on the Gunflint Trail.



“It’s absolutely delicious and amazing,” he said.





In the interim, items from The Raw Table will be available at The Hen and the Hog, which the partners will be opening in Albertville next month (NWCT will have more information on that coming soon). While it’s a strange time in the restaurant industry due to Covid, the owners say they will be very conscious of covid safety to ensure all of their employees and customers stay safe. They are making plans for setting up processes for call-ahead orders, curbside pickup and possibly delivery.



“We want to expand our options so that people can enjoy what we offer as much as possible but also in a safe way,” he said.



The Well on Main plans to open their doors in May 2021.