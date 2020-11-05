Challenger Mary Wetter Unseats Michael Potter in Wright County

In a race separated by just over 225 votes, Hanover’s Mary Potter appears to have unseated Wright County Commissioner Michael Potter in District 4.

District 4 includes the City of Rockford, Rockford Township, the City of Hanover, the City of St. Michael Precinct 1A (West of County Road 19), and the City of Albertville.

Potter has long been the representative here, and Wetter and Potter have squared off in past elections. In this year’s vote, Wetter has a preliminary lead of 231 votes with all precincts reporting, 5,769 to 5,538.

The margin is not within the number needed for a recount, but that could be requested according to state and county rules. First, however, all early voting must be accounted for according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Wetter, who lives west of Hanover, has long worked with the soil and conservation districts in Wright County and for the County Extension service. She was a lab manager and is a longtime farmer.

In other county commission races:

Darek Vetsch retained his seat, defeating longtime Monticello council member Tom Perrault by a solid margin. Vetsch, who was elected last election, earned more than 55 percent of the vote. He, too, is a Monticello resident.

Mike Kaczmarek, who challenged current Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer for that position, ran for county commission this year in a crowded Ward 5 field and emerged with the win. Kaczmarek defeated Daniel Bravinder – the other survivor of the primary ballot – with more than 60 percent of the vote.