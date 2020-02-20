State, County Release Health Warnings for Wright County Residents

As the fire at Northern Metals near Becker continues to rage, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Wright County Department of Public Health are teaming up to give residents guidance this weekend.

Warm weather in the forecast for Friday has the county asking folks to take care before heading outdoors, due to toxic particles released by the fire. Winds should be from the south this weekend, but prevailing winds earlier this week forced students indoors for recess, for example.

Here’s the statement from the MPCA and Wright County:

The information below was developed by the Minnesota Department of Health and shared with local public health agencies on February 20, 2020 in dealing with the fire and smoke emanating from the Northern Metals facility in Becker. Wright County Public Health will continue to monitor this situation and send out additional details if needed.

What do people need to know about this fire and any health risks?

Smoke from any fire can contain potentially harmful substances. The overall risk is determined by several factors, including what is burning, the level of exposure a person or community has to the smoke, and how long they are exposed.

To minimize the risk from the fire that has been burning at the Northern Metals facility in Becker, our recommendation has been that residents avoid inhaling smoke and stay away from the immediate area.

If the risk assessment changes we will work with local officials to alert people to any recommended actions.

What do we know about the smoke itself?

Large fires involving the varied fuel sources (i.e., plastics, rubber, fire retardants, oils, synthetic materials, etc.) expected to be present in junked cars can generate a complex mixture of airborne hazards.

The amount of any particular contaminants will vary for any specific location and time, depending on many factors including characteristics of the fire itself and the weather.

What is your guidance for people concerned about the smoke from the Becker fire?