NWCT the Podcast – St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot Joins the Show Friend, referee and one-time coach Steve Bot knows the "boys" well. Let's see what he has to say on our new podcast. April 26, 2026 By Mike Schoemer This week the NWCT crew welcomes St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot for a recap on the community’s tremendous growth, and a look ahead to the fun things and challenges to come for our community. Share on Tumblr
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