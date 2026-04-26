North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

NWCT the Podcast – St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot Joins the Show

Friend, referee and one-time coach Steve Bot knows the "boys" well. Let's see what he has to say on our new podcast.

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This week the NWCT crew welcomes St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot for a recap on the community’s tremendous growth, and a look ahead to the fun things and challenges to come for our community.

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