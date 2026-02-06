Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information from Public in Abduction Case

The suspect in a kidnapping that gripped the Zimmerman community last month is suspected of reaching out the multiple families in the Northwest suburbs and exurbs of the Twin Cities, offering nanny or daycare services. That’s according to a release from Sheriff Joel Brott of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of that evidence, the SCSO is seeking information from the public as part of its ongoing investigation in the case against Joseph Andrew Bragg, 28, last address unknown. Bragg is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a 7-year-old he allegedly took from a Zimmerman bus stop on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 21.

Bragg picked up the girl in a rented pick-up truck and drove her to a hotel in Plymouth, according to court files, where he assaulted her. He then drove with her to Albert Lea, Minnesota, when, after an AMBER alert was issued, he was found by local and state law enforcement. The child, a girl, was recovered and taken in for medical treatment. She was reunited with her family in the early hours of January 22.

Investigators have determined Bragg communicated with parents – often single parents – through social media, offering to provide care. Investigators are asking that anyone who employed Bragg or communicated with him to provide nanny services to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tipline at 651-793-2465.

The SCSO is leading the investigation of the case with the BCA and the FBI.