North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Otsego Warms Up with Winter Festival

Saturday's events include some "famous" appearances and the Medallion Hunt.

By

Otsego warms up this wintry stretch with its annual Winter Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Prairie Park – better know as the “splash pad park” to most folks from the area.

Character appearances will include Elsa from “Frozen.” There will also be some winter critters – as friends of the park walk us through how our natural neighbors survive the cold, snow and ice in the area.

Here are some other highlights of the day:

Wagon Rides
Take a scenic ride through the snowy landscape.

Snowshoe Adventure
Explore winter trails with a guided snowshoe experience.

Geocaching Treasure Hunt
Use GPS clues to find hidden caches throughout the event area.

Winter Art Projects
Get creative with hands-on, winter-themed crafts to take home.

Treats include hot cocoa and s’mores!

Leave a Review or Comment

Contribute a post | Submit for Events Calendar