Otsego Warms Up with Winter Festival

Otsego warms up this wintry stretch with its annual Winter Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Prairie Park – better know as the “splash pad park” to most folks from the area.
Character appearances will include Elsa from “Frozen.” There will also be some winter critters – as friends of the park walk us through how our natural neighbors survive the cold, snow and ice in the area.
Here are some other highlights of the day:
Wagon Rides
Take a scenic ride through the snowy landscape.
Snowshoe Adventure
Explore winter trails with a guided snowshoe experience.
Geocaching Treasure Hunt
Use GPS clues to find hidden caches throughout the event area.
Winter Art Projects
Get creative with hands-on, winter-themed crafts to take home.
Treats include hot cocoa and s’mores!
