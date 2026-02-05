Otsego Warms Up with Winter Festival

Otsego warms up this wintry stretch with its annual Winter Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Prairie Park – better know as the “splash pad park” to most folks from the area.

Character appearances will include Elsa from “Frozen.” There will also be some winter critters – as friends of the park walk us through how our natural neighbors survive the cold, snow and ice in the area.

Here are some other highlights of the day:

Wagon Rides

Take a scenic ride through the snowy landscape.

Snowshoe Adventure

Explore winter trails with a guided snowshoe experience.

Geocaching Treasure Hunt

Use GPS clues to find hidden caches throughout the event area.

Winter Art Projects

Get creative with hands-on, winter-themed crafts to take home.

Treats include hot cocoa and s’mores!