Man Who Allegedly Attacked, Killed Coworker at Wright County Business Faces First Degree Murder Charge

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes convened a grand jury to investigate the death of Amber Mary Czech that occurred on November 11, 2025, at Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato, Wright County, Minnesota.

The grand jury was comprised of citizens from Wright County.

Following the presentation of the case by County Attorney Lutes, the grand jury indicted David Bruce Delong for murder in the first degree with premeditation and with intent to effect the death of Amber Mary Czech.

First degree premeditated murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The grand jury also indicted Delong for murder in the second degree for intentionally causing the death of Amber Mary Czech.

Delong made his first appearance in court at 11 a.m. Monday, December 8, 2025, on both murder indictments.

Delong remains in custody at the Wright County Jail held on $2,000,000 bail with strict release conditions or $5,000,000 without conditions.

The trial is the first First Degree Murder trial in Wright County since Gregory Ulrich was convicted of murder in the 2021 attack on Buffalo’s Allina Clinic in 2022.