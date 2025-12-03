Man, 18, Facing Multiple Assault Charges for Attack on Deputies

An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple assault charges after a showdown with Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in Monticello on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

Official reports filed in court and with the sheriff’s office state Dwayne Evan Trunnell, address unlisted, was in the street on Golf Course Road (Wright County Highway 39) in Monticello when witnesses contacted Wright County Dispatch around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Trunnell was walking toward Fairway Drive, and the first-responders noticed him holding a knife in his hand. Trunnell then turned and walked toward the deputies along Golf Course Road.

Despite multiple demands by Deputy Skweres, Deputy Bauman and Deputy Phillips for Trunnell to drop his weapon, he failed to do so. The complaint filed in Wright County District Court says Turnell, instead, came close, and eventually ran toward the deputies with the knife in his hand.

The report states Deputy Phillips attempted to subdue the suspect with his Taser. When this didn’t slow down Trunnell’s charge, Deputy Skweres deployed his handgun to shoot the defendant.

Despite being Tased and shot, Trunnell returned to his feet and charged again, the report states. Skweres again fired his weapon, bringing down the suspect. Trunnell then dropped the knife after being shot a second time.

The report states that all three Wright County deputies provided medical care and support to the man until CentraCare Ambulance and Monticello Fire and Rescue could respond to the scene to assist.

Trunnell was treated at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and is now being held in custody until proceedings in court. He faces one count of assault in the First Degree (use of deadly force against a peace officer) and another count of assault in the Second Degree (dangerous weapon). He could face more than 10 years in prison if given the strongest penalty upon conviction.

The incident closed down the busy county road near the Monticello Public Works building for much of late Tuesday night.

No deputies were injured. The sheriff’s office said they are on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure. All were wearing cameras. The incident is under review by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.