Eric Lucero Seeking Second Term in Minnesota State Senate

Minnesota State Sen. Eric Lucero, R-Saint Michael, announced he is running for re-election to the Minnesota Senate in the 2026 general election.
Lucero was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014, representing portions of Dayton, Otsego, St. Michael and Albertville. He served alongside then-State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, teaming on several bills in the House and Senate.
After Kiffmeyer’s retirement, Lucero was first elected to the new Senate District 30 in 2022, receiving more than 65 percent of the vote. Senate District 30 includes the communities of Albertville, Elk River, Hanover, Nowthen, Otsego, Rockford Township, Saint Michael and western Oak Grove.
“It continues to be my humble honor serving as senator and representing the constitutional values and priorities of the people in our community,” Lucero said. “During my time in office, I’ve been a leading voice on many issues, including stopping fraud, increasing transparency and accountability within government [and] making life more affordable for families.”
“Minnesota faces many challenges, but I look forward to continuing my solutions-centered, collaborative efforts and being bold for truth to make Minnesota a better place to start a family or grow a business,” Lucero said. “The election next year will be pivotal for the future of our state.”
