Advocate Urgent Care Opens in Former Stellis Location

Advocate Urgent Care, a healthcare service that first appeared in the area with a Zimmerman location in 2024, has added a new location in Albertville, utilizing the medical office space left behind by Stellis Health on the border of Albertville and St. Michael.

The new medical office specializes in urgent care, and, during what has developed into a busy flu season around the NWCT area, has appointments and flu vaccines available for patients. They honor most Minnesota health insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, HealthPartners, PreferredOne, Medica, UCare, Humana, and UnitedHealthcare. Veterans Affairs services are also honored.

For more on the new urgent care, check them out online, or visit their Facebook page for more information.