Winter Storm to the North of Wright County to Hinder Travel, Drop Heavy Snow

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect now for areas as close at Sherburne County and as far away as Valley City, North Dakota, as a”clipper system” takes aim at northern Minnesota and much of eastern North Dakota.

“The more you travel west on Interstate 94 or [US] Highway 10, the more you’re going to be heading into the teeth of this particular system,” a spokesman for the National Weather Service, Grand Forks, said Monday.

Here’s the rundown from the USNWS:

A storm system bringing rain early Tuesday will eventually transition to snow by Tuesday evening as colder air arrives. Currently, the best chance for several inches is north of Morris and Mora, Minnesota. Blowing snow may also occur from strong winds. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect.