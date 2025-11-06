Hanover Family Loses Home in Structure Fire

A tragic Wednesday afternoon fire has left a Hanover couple homeless, according to friends, neighbors and family. However, a catastrophe was avoided as all people are safe.

Multiple departments responded to a fire in the Mallard/Meadowbrook Avenue area, just off of River Road in northeastern Hanover, shortly after 4:40 p.m. on November 5.

Hanover, St. Michael and Albertville fire departments responded before 5 p.m., with multiple trucks. The fire was had flames visible from the garage area, with a car confirmed parked inside. Black smoke could be seen as far away as Salem School.

Crews were able to knock down the fire within three hours, but the blaze did spread to areas inside the house, making it uninhabitable. Friends said the owners – Suzanne and Dale Frost – operate a daycare out of the home. Records show the daycare has been licensed since early 2015.

A fundraiser for the family has been established and, at the time of this writing, has raised more than $7,000.

This post from Jay Huntsinger in Hanover captured video and images of the fire, which was driven by afternoon winds.

Rockford and Buffalo fire departments also provided mutual aid to Hanover Fire Department for this incident.