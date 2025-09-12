Otsego Prairie Festival and Car Show Rolls out this Weekend

This weekend is going to feel like summer, but Otsego’s Prairie Festival and Car Show is always a harbinger for fall. Held at Otsego’s Prairie Park, It’s back on Saturday with vendors, music, exhibits and, of course – FOOD! As well as a huge car show that features collectibles and new cars from around the area.

From their event listing:

The Otsego Prairie Festival will feature many fun and free activities for families and people of all ages: Otsego Rod and Custom Club Car Show, A Touch A Truck area, live music, inflatables, a petting zoo, laser tag, kids’ games, vendor show, and entertainment. All for free!

There will be a beer tent, bingo, pickleball and bag tournament, and a variety of food trucks. We culminate the day with a large fireworks display at dusk!

Visit the website: otsegofestival.com.

Check out this video from last year’s fest!