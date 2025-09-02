Major Construction Begins Near Costco Site, Will Impact Otsego and Albertville Traffic

Wright County is, quite literally, paving the way for Otsego’s new Costco superstore location.

Meanwhile, commuters and residents in neighborhoods to the north and east of the new store will be paying the price for the next several months.

After site prep and utility relocation was done early this summer, work officially begins on the new-look Wright County 37/137 this first week of September, with MacIver Avenue Northeast completely closing to 137 and all routes eastward shut off by the week of September 15, 2025.

Work on Stage 1 of the project – mainly creating a roundabout at 137 and MacIver, will run from this September to early spring. The road will re-open to traffic from spring through late summer 2026, when the final construction and restoration will take place from August through October 2026.

All told, the project will add four roundabouts to the 37/137 route through the I-94 overpass and to the east, with the last one at MacIver. One will be at each ramp for the freeway, wihile the fourth will be at the entrance to the retail area including the Shell gas station and TeeHive/Just for Kix Dance.

A PDF of the project can be found here.