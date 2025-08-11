Wright County Highway 19 in Albertville to Close again this Week

Wright County Highway 19, also known as LaBeaux Avenue Northeast, will close in Albertville from 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 14 to 5 a.m. on Friday, August 15, as construction crews pour concrete for the new bridge deck on westbound Interstate 94 above the busy roadway.

A detour will be in place for north/southbound traffic. Traffic will reroute (from the south, heading north) to County Highway 37/137 and cross I-94 over the bridge, then turn left on McIver Avenue Northeast, head west on County Highway 38 then rejoin County 19 at the roundabout.

Expect lane changes and slowdowns from Wright County Highway 37 – aka 65th Street NE in Albertville – to the Albertville Premium Outlets as work is done on the “Close the Gap” project from Albertville to Monticello.