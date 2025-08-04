St. Michael Daze and Knights Welcomes Old Friends, Including Chris Hawkey’s Fabulous Armadillos

St. Michael Daze and Knights has music at its core – and two huge bands are making their way to the Town Center Park grounds for nights of fun and music on Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Fabulous Armadillos – featuring KFAN’s own Chris Hawkey (a LeMusic Room favorite) will take the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday. They’re a Daze and Knights forite, and wil rock the stage for all ages (kids must have supervision) for just a $10 cover.

They’re preceded by another local favorite and “native son” 0n Shane Martin, who will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

A printable schedule can be found on the Daze and Knights website.

The day-and-a-half event features Inflatables from Jump City. Grab a wristband and jump, run, and play all day long. They’re on sale NOW at St. Michael City Hall.

The weekend starts Friday night as the beer garden opens at 5 p.m. and will run until midnight. The St. Michael Royal Court will be on hand for “Fair Hair,” giving everyone a chance to meet the candidates and to have some fun! FYCC Family BINGO will also be held, kicking off at 5 p.m.

Saturday events will begin bright and early, starting with the annual Color Daze 5K Run, which has same-day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. You can also preregister through today on the event’s website. And new this year is a KIDZ COLOR RUN – a 1/2 mile dash destined for a colorful ending. That takes off at 9:30 a.m.

Back this year is a Bean Bag Tournament, which will start just prior to the parade at 11 a.m.

The Classic Car Show will be back again. The show took a short hiatus and returned in 2022. The chrome and rubber classic will take place, beginning at 10 a.m. with registration and show prizes/awards at 2 p.m.on the “old” festival site, closer to City Hall.

Let your artistic side show in the annual Chalk Walk, sponsored by Friends of the Library and others. Grab a square on the south side of St. Michael City Hall around 9:30 a.m. and the contest will run until 10:30 a.m. Several prizes will be awarded, with grab bags for almost everyone who participates.

The annual Business Expo, featuring local vendors and your favorite businesses from STMA, will open at 10 a.m. As will the Maker’s Market, both located on the grounds.

The annual Parade, which runs from Town Center Drive onto Edgewood and, finally, Frankfort Parkway, starts promptly at noon on Saturday. Dozens of entrants are registered representing local businesses, politicians and youth sports groups. It’s a great way to support the community.

Other Saturday events include more BINGO, the saw dust pile hunt (promptly at 10:45 a.m.), the Party Crashers RC (seen at Wright County Fair), the Balloon Dude and much more mingling and fun/food in the sun.

The headliner for Saturday evening is provided by the band Mason Dixon Line. The show takes place from 9 p.m.-midnight and is, again, open to all ages with adult supervision. Cover is $10 at the tent.

The weekend closes with fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

Food line-ups expected for 2025 (subject to CHANGE):

SUGAR SWEET MINI DONUTS-Gourmet mini donuts, popcorn. chips, candy

SCATTERCAT CONCESSIONS-Premium homemade ice cream

KALCESSION– Spring rolls, fry bread, chicken curry, wings, samosa, egg rolls, noodle salad, tornado dog. potato blossom & tornado, egg roll, fadula, chicken strip, wontons

SNOWIES SHAVED ICE-Shaved Ice-Many flavors to choose from!

O’NEILS HAND DIPPED CORN DOGS-Corn Dogs

TC PITAS– Gyros, pita sandwiches, french fries, churros, pot stickers, lemonade, mozzarella sticks, taco in a bag

CARNIVAL CLASSICS CONCESSIONS-Cheese curds, funnel cake, deep fried candy bars, deep fried oreos

THE WEENIE WAGON-Gourmet hot dogs, burgers, snacks

MAMA’S TACO TRUCK-Tacos, fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, taco salad

CLOUD 9 ENERGY BOWLS-Acai bowls, smoothies, protein bites

SMOKE SHACK-Birria tacos, smash burgers, brisket, pulled pork, chips & dip

GRANDPA STEVE’S KETTLE CORN-Kettle corn, popcorn, caramel corn

OL MINER’S SODA CO-Self serve old fashioned root beer

For more information and locations on all of these events, check out the St. Michael Daze and Knights Website. The event is also on Facebook, where you can post pictures and leave messages for this year’s organizers.