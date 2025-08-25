Hanover Area Food Shelf Founder, Helen Skutley, Leaves Behind Legacy of Giving

Over the past few years, it was the trademark red glasses, almost as wide as her smile. But for decades, you knew who Helen Skutley was by one thing – her spirit of giving.

Helen Skutley was the founder of the Hanover Area Food Shelf, spearheading the “Social Concerns and Community Relations” Committee at St. Paul Lutheran Church when she, along with a force of volunteers and friends took over a spot in the kitchen cupboards at the Hanover landmark. Over the next 20 years she would take that momentum and push for space in the church’s lower level – where it remains today. Going from a single cupboard in the kitchen to a fully operational food pantry in the 800-square-foot spot in the basement.

Helen died Wednesday, August 20, 2025. She was 85.

“She was a force for good,” one friend said upon news of her passing.

Indeed, the Hanover Area Food Shelf was known for so many things. Volunteers and fellow board members followed Helen’s lead – no matter who comes in for help, they get help. And no judgement. Not ever.

Over the years, the Hanover team helped with everything from breakfast cereals to baby clothes, soup cans to diapers. The “Clothing Closet” developed over the years for kids of all ages. And the “Caring for Kids Toy Drive” helped create a resource for children who just needed a plaything – maybe for a birthday, or even for Christmas.

Behind it all was Helen and those who rallied to help the cause. There have been many board members and volunteers over the years, but through it all was the woman with the big smile, some 45 years after she started it all.

Funeral services are pending with Peterson Chapel.