St. Michael Mikes Playing Host as D1 Tournament Comes to Rec Park

The St. Michael American Legion and the St. Michael Mikes D1 Minnesota Legion Team are hosting the State Legion Baseball Tournament for D1 teams this week and weekend at the Lower Rec ballpark.

The historic setting, nestled by the Crow River, has been the home to two state legion champions and a couple of town team champions in its past. Now, 16 divisional champions will battle for two spots in the Central Plains Regional, scheduled next month by the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota.

To keep tabs on the Mikes – who start their campaign for a third trip to the Regional in four years and a third state championship – check out the brackets, courtesy of Sports Engine. The Mikes’ tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31 when they play East Grand Forks.

Follow along on our Facebook page as well, as we will do our best to share scores for the tournament.