Funeral Services Held for Longtime Wright County Politician, Leader Bruce Anderson

By Mike Schoemer, Publisher

I met Bruce Anderson – at the time Rep. Bruce Anderson – shortly after coming to the Monticello Times newspaper in 2007. I was “green,” in Minnesota terms. I knew state politics in North Dakota, where I’d been an editor for a decade. Heck, I’d even had phone calls with then-Gov. John Hoeven as he reacted to opinion pieces or even articles we’d published in the West Fargo Pioneer.

Bruce had just lost Dottie to her fight with cancer. I had an uncle who was losing his fight all too quickly. We bonded over memories and family and, though we had some political differences in areas, we were respectful and listened to one another. Things you could do in the political climate of 2007.

I was thrilled when he found a friend in Ruth – who was with him when he passed on July 21 at the young age of 75.

He had a tough fight in 2008, and worked hard in Monticello to place another support beam on his tent that always included huge support from his neighborhood Buffalo. The former military man knew how to run a campaign – and it worked. He stayed in the House through 2012 when both redistricting and the gubernatorial hopes of his friend and colleague Tom Emmer cleared a path to the State Senate.

He served there a little over 12 years, taking his oath in 2013 and standing ready to serve until his untimely passing earlier this month.

Ask anyone – Bruce was tough, but fair. He was reserved. He didn’t “do” politics the way most do it today. His words were thoughtful, and his actions were even more so. He didn’t hop on airwaves to say something shocking. He didn’t throw “red meat” to his constituents through papers or websites. He valued friendships and relationships – from Legion halls and restaurants to county fairs – where I probably saw him the most.

Bruce takes me back, personally, to a time where I enjoyed covering politics. Discourse and negotiation were natural. Compromise wasn’t a bad word – but an end goal. Anderson, Amy Koch and others saw the media as important – not as an enemy.

Anderson saw politics as another form of service. Sure, he was a “career” politician by definition – but he didn’t see it as a stepping stone to something greater. He saw it as “work in the trenches.” And hard work, it was.

He will be missed all over Wright County – a private service was held today. He was buried with honors at Ft. Snelling.

Mike

Obituary information:

Senator Bruce Douglas Anderson, of Buffalo, Minnesota, passed away on July 21, 2025, with his beloved wife, Ruth, by his side.

Born on March 12, 1950, in St. Paul, Bruce was the eldest of eight children born to Clarence and Myrtle Anderson. He was raised on a dairy farm in East Bethel, where he developed a strong work ethic and a love for the outdoors. In high school, Bruce was active in both sports and theater, participating in wrestling, football, and track.

After graduation, Bruce attended North Hennepin Community College and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. While at sea in the Mediterranean, he gave his life to Christ—an experience that transformed the course of his life.

While his ship was docked in Norfolk, VA, Bruce was set up on a blind date with Dottie Adams. After a short courtship, they were married in 1973. They shared a deep faith and a mutual passion for politics. Together they raised five children in the Buffalo area and were deeply rooted in church life. Bruce and Dottie were part of the founding group for Buffalo Evangelical Free Church in 1989 and later helped plant a new Free Church in the city of Montrose.

Bruce always loved the outdoors, spending much time planting fruit trees and flowers and feeding and watching the birds. He loved deer hunting and looked forward to it every fall. It was a cherished tradition he shared with his family—filled with stories, early mornings, and time spent together in the woods.

In 2006, Dottie was diagnosed with late-stage cancer and passed away shortly after her diagnosis. Through the church in Montrose, Bruce met Ruth, and the two were married in 2009. Their shared faith, love of community, and zest for life made them a natural match. Together, Bruce and Ruth enjoyed attending parades and political events, spending time at the Wright County Fair, gathering with friends for card club and Bible studies, and creating cherished memories with their grandchildren.

The military was a deeply meaningful part of Bruce’s life. After his time in the Navy, he rejoined military service in 1986 with the Minnesota Air National Guard, where he served until 2005. What drew him back was the camaraderie and his love for the service weekends, where he connected deeply with fellow soldiers. In 2006, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 27th Aerial Port Squadron at Fort Snelling, retiring in 2010 at the rank of Master Sergeant.

Before entering political service, Bruce earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Northwestern College and excelled in both agricultural and business sales. Bruce had a remarkable gift for connecting with people and a heart for public service. Motivated by his experience raising a daughter with a disability, he entered politics to advocate for more inclusive laws and stronger community support. He was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1994 and served until 2012, when he was elected to the Minnesota Senate. He continued serving in the Senate until his passing, always grounded in the belief that relationships were the foundation of good governance. Whether attending local events or chatting with constituents, Bruce made everyone feel heard and valued—there was never a stranger in his presence.

Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Dottie; his parents, Clarence and Myrtle; his brother, Brian; and his nephew, Jonathan. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children: Leah, Rachel (Reed), Janelle (Jason), Emily, Ben (Beth), Kris (Dale), Jeremy (Dani), and Elise (Zack); 14 grandchildren; siblings: Kathy (John), David (Cheryl), Ruth (Dale), Julie (Randy), Merri (Kirk), and Valerie (Colin); and many extended family members and friends.

He will be remembered for his deep faith, servant’s heart, and unwavering dedication to his family, community, and public service. Without a doubt, Bruce has now heard the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Provided by Peterson Chapel – Buffalo