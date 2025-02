It’s here! North Wright County Today is adding a weekly podcast to its portfolio. With the support from our website, our sponsors and co-host Nick Shultz and producer/host Samantha Pfeifer, check out the “pod” as we update people on events, news and whatever else we feel like talking about.

Episode 1 features our regular trio, as well as a visit with Courtney Weist from Shop STMA and Discover STMA.