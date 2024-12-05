Winterfest Kicks off 2024 Holidays in St. Michael

It’s no exaggeration to say that Kevin Lenz stands out above the crowd.

Lenz, who is know for his commitment to the community through organizations such as STMA Rotary and Shop STMA, as well as his professionalism as a physical therapist and clinic manger, stands nearly 7 feet tall. He’s also one of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.

That’s why he’s the no-brainer choice for the 2024 WinterFest Holiday Cheermesiter. The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Town Center on Saturday, Dec. 7.

WinterFest Enters Third Year

The “reimagined” kick-off to the Holiday Season in St. Michael is a combined effort of the St. Michael Rotary Club, Shop St. Michael-Albertville (Shop STMA) and the City of St. Michael. Held at Town Center Park, events run from 2 to 5 p.m. (or a bit later) this Saturday at Town Center Park, located next to City Hall in St. Michael, as well as in the St. Michael Library.

The event culminates with the CheerMeister’s recognition and the lighting of the Christmas Tree in the park, which will be Lenz’s honor.

Other events including caroling by SOAR Arts members, hot cocoa stations, crafts, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside and their reindeer team outside, and much more.

Check out the map for all the info.