What’s on My Ballot? Election 2024 at-a-Glance

As most voters who wait until Election Day know – every vote counts. That’s why North Wright County Today is happy to profile LOCAL races right before you head into the voting booth.

Though many STMA and Otsego residents have voted early, according to early returns, there is still a sizable amount of the population yet to vote.

Don’t know where to vote? Check out the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Website for information on polling locations. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and if you’re in line to vote at 8 p.m. you CAN still cast your ballot.

Who’s on the City Council Ballot?

Albertville Mayor

Jillian Hendrickson (I)

Andy John

Notes: This is a re-run from 2022, when Hendrickson won by more than 1,000 votes.

Albertville City Council (vote for 2)

Aaron Cocking (I)

John Hayden (I)

Notes: Barring some sort of write-in campaign, these two will move onto the council. Cocking has been a reliable council member for Albertville for several years. Hayden is also seeking a new term and has been a strong member of the council since moving from planning.

Otsego Mayor

Jacob Olson

Vincent Peterson

David Shaptala

Jessica Stockamp

Notes: A crowded field. Stockamp is the incumbent and has guided Otsego through unprecedented housing and commercial growth in this important, fast-growing exurban area.

Otsego City Council (vote for 2)

Gabe Davis

Jeffrey Dahl

Isabel Grimm

Michelle Lund

Tim Oswald

Corey Tanner

Notes: Otsego City Council has five running for two open seats. Dahl is the lone incumbent running, as Brittany Moores chose not to seek re-election.

St. Michael Mayor

Keith Wettschreck

Notes: Westtschreck is seeing some of the most commercial growth come to St. Michael since the early 2000s, with Town Center filling in and the industrial growth along Highway 241. He’ll get two more years, at least.

St. Michael City Council (vote for 2)

Trevor Ash

Tom Hamilton

Zachary Schoen

Scott Wendt

Special election: Joe Hagerty (two year seat) – unopposed.

Notes: Hamilton is the lone incumbent. Scott Pedersen, who passed away in July of this year, was also on council. His seat is being filled by Member Joe Hagerty, who is running unopposed for it.

What’s on the School Board Ballot?

ISD 728 (Elk River/Otsego/Rogers/Zimmerman) (Vote for 3)

Leah Colby

Shari Knip

Monica Madsen

Mike Nordos

Joel Nelson

Shane Steinbrecher

Notes: All three open seats are at large seats. Trio Nordos, Knip and Madsen are running together. Nelson is the incumbent. Steinbrecher, a former board chairperson, is hoping to get back on the school board after a two year absence. Colby is owner of Eye West Vision.

St. Michael-Albertville (Vote for 3)

Hollee Saville

Daniel Kahle

Taylor Klemmenson

Drew Scherber

Notes: Scherber and Saville are both incumbents, with Scherber as a former board chair.

County and State Races of Note

Wright County Commissioner

Notes: Both Laurie Ann Westerlund and Brett Sample are running unopposed for seats 3 and 4, respectively.

Minnesota House District 29B

Marion (O’Neill) Rarick – Republican

Colton Kratky – DFL

Minnesota House District 30A

Walter Hudson – Republican

Sonja Buckmeier – DFL

Notes: Buckmeier ran against Hudson two years ago and received about 38 percent of the vote. Hudson remains the frontrunner in a staunchly conservative STMA district.

Minnesota House District 30B

Paul Novotny – Republican

Paul Bolin – DFL

Notes: Elk River and parts of Otsego in this District which is one of the fastest-growing in Minnesota.