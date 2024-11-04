What’s on My Ballot? Election 2024 at-a-Glance

As most voters who wait until Election Day know – every vote counts. That’s why North Wright County Today is happy to profile LOCAL races right before you head into the voting booth.
Though many STMA and Otsego residents have voted early, according to early returns, there is still a sizable amount of the population yet to vote.
Don’t know where to vote? Check out the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Website for information on polling locations. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and if you’re in line to vote at 8 p.m. you CAN still cast your ballot.
Who’s on the City Council Ballot?
Albertville Mayor
Jillian Hendrickson (I)
Andy John
Notes: This is a re-run from 2022, when Hendrickson won by more than 1,000 votes.
Albertville City Council (vote for 2)
Aaron Cocking (I)
John Hayden (I)
Notes: Barring some sort of write-in campaign, these two will move onto the council. Cocking has been a reliable council member for Albertville for several years. Hayden is also seeking a new term and has been a strong member of the council since moving from planning.
Otsego Mayor
Jacob Olson
Vincent Peterson
David Shaptala
Jessica Stockamp
Notes: A crowded field. Stockamp is the incumbent and has guided Otsego through unprecedented housing and commercial growth in this important, fast-growing exurban area.
Otsego City Council (vote for 2)
Gabe Davis
Jeffrey Dahl
Isabel Grimm
Michelle Lund
Tim Oswald
Corey Tanner
Notes: Otsego City Council has five running for two open seats. Dahl is the lone incumbent running, as Brittany Moores chose not to seek re-election.
St. Michael Mayor
Keith Wettschreck
Notes: Westtschreck is seeing some of the most commercial growth come to St. Michael since the early 2000s, with Town Center filling in and the industrial growth along Highway 241. He’ll get two more years, at least.
St. Michael City Council (vote for 2)
Trevor Ash
Tom Hamilton
Zachary Schoen
Scott Wendt
Special election: Joe Hagerty (two year seat) – unopposed.
Notes: Hamilton is the lone incumbent. Scott Pedersen, who passed away in July of this year, was also on council. His seat is being filled by Member Joe Hagerty, who is running unopposed for it.
What’s on the School Board Ballot?
ISD 728 (Elk River/Otsego/Rogers/Zimmerman) (Vote for 3)
Leah Colby
Shari Knip
Monica Madsen
Mike Nordos
Joel Nelson
Shane Steinbrecher
Notes: All three open seats are at large seats. Trio Nordos, Knip and Madsen are running together. Nelson is the incumbent. Steinbrecher, a former board chairperson, is hoping to get back on the school board after a two year absence. Colby is owner of Eye West Vision.
St. Michael-Albertville (Vote for 3)
Hollee Saville
Daniel Kahle
Taylor Klemmenson
Drew Scherber
Notes: Scherber and Saville are both incumbents, with Scherber as a former board chair.
County and State Races of Note
Wright County Commissioner
Notes: Both Laurie Ann Westerlund and Brett Sample are running unopposed for seats 3 and 4, respectively.
Minnesota House District 29B
Marion (O’Neill) Rarick – Republican
Colton Kratky – DFL
Minnesota House District 30A
Walter Hudson – Republican
Sonja Buckmeier – DFL
Notes: Buckmeier ran against Hudson two years ago and received about 38 percent of the vote. Hudson remains the frontrunner in a staunchly conservative STMA district.
Minnesota House District 30B
Paul Novotny – Republican
Paul Bolin – DFL
Notes: Elk River and parts of Otsego in this District which is one of the fastest-growing in Minnesota.
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.