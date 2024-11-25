Albertville Family, STMA Community Mourns Loss of Rylie Saloum

By all accounts, St. Michael-Albertville High School’s Rylie Saloum, a 2024 graduate, was eyeing a career in the spotlight.

A theater major at the University of Minnesota, Rylie loved to perform. She was involved in theater as a Knight, and was studying theater as a major at the U. She also commanded attention when she performed in the dressage discipline on her horse, Atlan. Together – they would almost appear to dance in the arena.

Just two months into her studies, however, her role here was tragically cut short.

Walking home from a local theater performance in the Cedar-Riverside area, she was struck by a suspected drunk driver who fled the scene. Ali Alas Samator was later arrested on multiple charges, including running a red light and DUI, as well as criminal charges for allegedly hitting Rylie and leaving the scene.

She died three short days later. She was 18.

KARE 11 provided a recap of the special person Rylie was, and her grieving family, late last week:

You can support the Saloum family here, via a fundraiser organized by friends.

Give and Go – Rylie Saloum

Rylie’s family made the heartbreaking, yet amazing decision to donate her organs and tissue via a program at the Hennepin County Medical Center. She was given an honor walk, and her donation aided more than 70 patients waiting for a life-saving gift.

The thoughts and prayers of NWCT, and, undoubtedly, the STMA community are with the Saloum family.