STMA Cork and Keg Draws Clear Skies, Bright Spirits

By Joe Kolenda – Special to NWCT

With summer-like skies and fall-like colors, St. Michael-Albertville Rotary and local sponsors from the STMA area teamed up for another successful Cork and Keg 5K and Craft Beer Tasting on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event benefits the “Beds for Kids” program, which has donated, to date, more than 200 beds across Wright County to families in need of assistance.

Additional money raised goes to STRIVE education mentoring, Rotary scholarships, the Rotary Adopt-A-Highway program and more community organization projects throughout STMA.

Those who didn’t run – and even some who did – sampled some local, Minnesota, craft beers and food from food trucks. Dr. Andy Konz of HealthSource in Albertville provided entertainment.