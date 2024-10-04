Major Accident in Construction Zone Closes Interstate 94 Westbound

DEVELOPING: A major accident involving at least one passenger vehicle and construction materials within the Interstate 94 “Gap Project” between Albertville and Monticello has resulted in injuries and delays this morning.

The accident happened around 8 a.m., and, from camera images, involved at least one SUV, a semi and construction materials. Other vehicles were involved. At least one life flight helicopter has assisted at the scene, as well as crews from Albertville Fire Department.

Dozens of cars were caught on the freeway on the westbound side of Interstate 94. Those that could exited at County Road 37/138 and re-routed through Albertville. It did appear that authorities were closing the freeway to reconstruct the accident and assist with injuries.

This is a developing story and details will be released as they become available.