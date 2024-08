Picture Perfect Weather and More on Tap for Daze and Knights in St. Michael

St. Michael Daze and Knights, the community’s annual festival to celebrate the waning days of summer, is ready to roll this weekend with food, inflatables and plenty of music. All events are located in Town Center Park this year, near St. Michael City Hall. And remember – the splash pad is OPEN, so you may want to pack a swimsuit for the kiddos if it’s warm out Saturday.

A printable schedule can be found on the Daze and Knights website.

The weekend starts Friday night as the beer garden opens at 5 p.m. and will run until midnight. The St. Michael Royal Court will be on hand for a Q and A at 6:30, giving everyone a chance to meet the candidates! FYCC Family BINGO will also be held, kicking off at 5 p.m.

On the main stage, check out the Fabulous Armadillos for an all ages show from 9 to midnight. Kids welcome with adult supervision. Cover is 10 bucks.

Saturday events will begin bright and early, starting with the annual Color Daze 5K Run, which has same-day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. You can also preregister through today on the event’s website. And new this year is a KIDZ COLOR RUN – a 1/2 mile dash destined for a colorful ending. That takes off at 9:30 a.m.

New this year is a pickleball tournament at Town Center Park, starting at 9 a.m. Find details on the Daze and Knights website for more.

The Classic Car Show will be back again. The show took a short hiatus and returned in 2022. The chrome and rubber classic will take place, beginning at 10 a.m. with registration and show prizes/awards at 2 p.m.on the “old” festival site, closer to City Hall.

Let your artistic side show in the annual Chalk Walk, sponsored by Friends of the Library and others. Grab a square on the south side of St. Michael City Hall around 9:30 a.m. and the contest will run until 10:30 a.m. Several prizes will be awarded, with grab bags for almost everyone who participates.

The annual Business Expo, featuring local vendors and your favorite businesses from STMA, will open at 10 a.m. As will the Maker’s Market, both located on the grounds.

The annual Parade, which runs from Town Center Drive onto Edgewood and, finally, Frankfort Parkway, starts promptly at noon. Dozens of entrants are registered representing local businesses, politicians and youth sports groups. It’s a great way to support the community.

Other Saturday events include more BINGO, the saw dust pile hunt (promptly at 10:45 a.m.), the Party Crashers RC (seen at Wright County Fair), a Bean Bag Tournament (at 11 a.m. at the beer tent), and much more mingling and fun/food in the sun.

The headliner for Saturday evening is provided by the band Gen X Jukebox, featuring hits from the 1980s, 1990s and more. The show takes place from 9 p.m.-midnight and is, again, open to all ages with adult superfvision.

The weekend closes with fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

Past food line-ups have included (subject to CHANGE for 2024):

SUGAR SWEET MINI DONUTS-Gourmet mini donuts

NATURALLY DELICIOUS-Premium homemade ice cream

KALCESSION-Fresh cut fries, spring rolls, fry bread, chx curry, wings, samosa, agg rolls, noodle salad, tornado dog. potato blossom and more!

SHAVED ICE SHACK

O’NEILS HAND DIPPED CORN DOGS

TC PITAS – Gyros, smoothies, walking tacos and more.

CARNIVAL CLASSICS CONCESSIONS-Cheese curds,gyros, popcorn chicken, fries, Italian sausage, brats, polish sausage, meatball sandwich, fresh squeezed lemonade, giant pretzels

THE WEENIE WAGON-1/4# Sirloin burgers, gourmet burgers, gourmet and specialty hot dogs, frozen lemonade, cotton candy

BRNT CHKN – Strips, sandwiches and more with a kick – or not – for your chick(en)

MAMAS TACO TRUCK – Quickly becoming a west metro favorite with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more

SMOKE SHACK – Birria tacos, smash burgers, brisket, pulled pork and fries

For more information and locations on all of these events, check out the St. Michael Daze and Knights Website. The event is also on Facebook, where you can post pictures and leave messages for this year’s organizers.