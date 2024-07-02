Fourth of July Fireworks: Celebrate the ‘Ooohs’ and ‘Ahhhs’ around Minnesota

Wondering where to catch a good Fourth of July celebration around the metro?

Look no further than Delano, which is set to have an old-fashioned Independence Day that includes one of the oldest parades in the Twin Cities area, as well as the fireworks show families love.

Festivities start Wednesday and continue through Saturday, July 6.

Information can be found via the Delano Fourth of July website.

Other sites nearby:

Coon Rapids

The annual Coon Rapids Fireworks Show will take place at 10 p.m. at near the Coon Rapids Ice Arena. The week also features a carnival, craft show, live music and a parade. Check out the City of Coon Rapids’ website for more.

Elk River

The fireworks will be launched from the Oak Knoll Athletic Complex. Viewing areas include the Elk River High School parking lot, Salk Middle School parking lot, Lion John Weicht Park, and many other Elk River locations.

The Public Works facility and the Oak Knoll baseball parking lot will NOT be available for parking or viewing.

The show will begin at 10:00 p.m. Watch for weather updates on our social media accounts.

Princeton

The Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds will host a July 4 fireworks display at dusk with the Speedway Grandstand open for spectators.

LAKE MINNETONKA AREA

Excelsior

Fireworks will be shot off from the lake, but are best seen from Excelsior’s Commons Park, capping an entire day of fun activities near Lake Minnetonka, including a couple of Firecracker Runs. A concert will also begin at dusk. More from the Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce here.

UP NORTH

Brainerd

Heading up north? Brainerd has a full day of Fourth of July activities starting, July 3 (of course?) with a handful of fireworks displays starting Thursday night and running through Saturday evening along Garrison Bay, Ruttgers Bay, Crosslake, Brainerd International Speedway and Nisswa.

For all of the events up “north,” check out the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce site.

TWIN CITIES

Minneapolis

Date: July 4, 2024

July 4, 2024 Location: Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot, West side of the Mississippi

Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot, West side of the Mississippi Time: Live Music and Food Trucks: Starting at 6:00 PM Fireworks Display: Beginning at 10:00 PM



Live Music:

6:00 PM – DJ Angel Beloved: Get ready to dance and groove as DJ Angel Beloved kicks off the evening with an electrifying mix of tunes. Enjoy a dynamic music experience that will set the perfect mood for the celebration.

Get ready to dance and groove as DJ Angel Beloved kicks off the evening with an electrifying mix of tunes. Enjoy a dynamic music experience that will set the perfect mood for the celebration. 8:30 PM – Big Mike Retro Soul & the Westside Horns: Continue the night with an exhilarating performance by Big Mike Retro Soul & the Westside Horns. This group of seasoned Twin Cities musicians brings their unique blend of blues rock inspired originals and family-friendly oldies from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Their set includes R&B favorites from legends like Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, and Marvin Gaye, as well as classic rock hits from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Food Trucks: Savor a variety of delicious offerings from some of Minneapolis’ best food trucks. With a wide range of options available, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Fireworks: Cap off the night with a spectacular fireworks display over the scenic Mississippi River. Starting at 10:00 PM, the sky will come alive with a breathtaking show of lights and colors, creating lasting memories for all.

St. Paul Fireworks

Wednesday night through Friday there will be fireworks at CHS Field at dusk, following the St. Paul Saints game. Food trucks will also take the field for a new summer lineup. Can’t make it this Friday? The Saints have fireworks every Friday home game all through summer.

Sites around the Metro

Other areas around the metro with displays (check local websites for more): Mystic Lake Casino, Chanhassen, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Mendota Heights, Woodbury, Anoka, St. Louis Park, and Lakeville (as part of Pan-O-Prog). Due to flooding, Valleyfair and Stillwater will NOT have fireworks displays this year.

A complete list can be found here: https://www.fox9.com/news/where-watch-4th-july-fireworks