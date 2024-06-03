Girl Rescued after after Crow River Trip Turns Dangerous at Hanover Historic Bridge

An outing on the Crow River near Hanover turned into a rescue mission Sunday afternoon after an adult woman and two juveniles were “caught up in trees” near the Historic Hanover Bridge shortly after 1 p.m on June 2.

According to county first-responder and bystander reports, one person, a girl, was pulled under water after she was tangled in branches near the bridge on Mill Pond Trail. Her father, who was watching, and another bystander were able to pull the girl, who was on a paddle board, from the water, and life-saving measures taken by Wright County deputies, Hanover Fire Department rescue personnel and responders from Allina Ambulance were successful.

She was transported via Air Care to the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital where, at last report, she was in critical condition. The report from Wright County Sheriff’s Office did not name the girl, but did state she was 16.

The adult woman and a 15-year-old boy who were also “floating” the Crow River were also knocked over by trees but were able to get free from the branches and get to shore. Authorities said the adult woman was also on a paddle board, while the juvenile male was in a kayak on the river.

All three people on the “float” were wearing life jackets, according to bystanders and witnesses.

Officials are warning that recreation on the Crow River at Hanover/St. Michael is dangerous at this time due to high water, caused by more than a month of heavy rain. Wind and lightning strikes have also downed trees into the pathway of the water.

This incident remains under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.