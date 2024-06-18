BREAKING: High Water Closes Section of County Road 35 in Wright County

Wright County Highway 35 will be closed between Calder Avenue Northeast and Dague Avenue Northeast. A detour will be posted using Calder, County Highway 34, and County Highway 117 (Edmonson Avenue Northeast). Access will be allowed for local traffic.

The excessive rainfall has caused the road condition to deteriorate during the planned pavement preservation project. The road will remain closed until the weather allows paving. Through traffic will follow the signed detour (map of detour). The intersection of County Highway 35 and Dague/Bison Blvd is open, and traffic can access the Buffalo High School from the east.

The project is expected to be completed within a week, weather dependent.

If you have any questions or would like additional information on this project, please contact:

Sara Buermann, Wright County Assistant Engineer sara.buermann@co.wright.mn.us