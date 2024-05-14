Explore Your Parks Night in Albertville Returns Thursday, May 16

Join Albertville city staff, council members and firefighters for fun, free food, and prizes for kids and adults from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. The event will feature:
- Albertville Public Works equipment displays
- Albertville Royalty
- Albertville Fire Department
- Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9
- A Touch of Magic family entertainment
Find some fun, visit with community organizations or see the Fire Department and Public Works vehicles at the following parks:
- Oakside Park is located at 10820 Kantar Court NE off of Kalland Avenue NE. Park amenities include one baseball field, one soccer field, playground equipment, a bituminous trail and two tennis courts.
- Winter Park is located at 10381 64th Street NE, south of County Road 37. Park amenities include playground equipment, one ball field, one basketball court, one soccer field a bituminous trail, a wood chip trail and a fenced dog park.
- Villas Park is located at 10365 Kali Avenue NE, which is south of County Road 18 within the Albert Villas Development. Park amenities include one baseball field, gazebo, playground equipment, one soccer field, a bituminous trail and one basketball court.
The other parks in Albertville:
- Hunters Park is located at 7040 69th Circle NE, which is south of 70th Street NE within the Hunter’s Pass Estates Addition. Park amenities include a play ground, gazebo and one basketball court.
- Shady Oak Park is located at 6832 Lakewood Drive NE in the Towne Lakes Development and has a wooded trail.
- Lion’s Park Pavilion is located at 5801 Main Avenue NE. Park amenities include a gazebo with picnic tables.
- Central Park (formerly City Park) is located at 5801 Lander Avenue NE, which is near the St. Albert Catholic Church. Park amenities include an enclosed park shelter (warming house in the winter), playground equipment, skate park, gazebo, picnic tables, two softball fields, one baseball field, one full size hockey rink, one half size hockey rink, free skate rink and one basketball court. Contact FYCC at 763-416-7912 to check availability of the shelter and ballfields; once you have received a permit number, contact City Hall at 763-497-3384 to complete the application and pay the rental fee.
- Linfield Park (formerly Towne Lakes Park) is located at 6450 West Laketowne Drive NE within the Towne Lakes Development, which is north of I-94. Park amenities include playground equipment, grand gazebo, bituminous trail, and green space.
- Linwood Park is located at 11260 West Laketowne Drive NE off of CSAH 19, which is north of the Albertville Premium Outlets. Park amenities include playground equipment, gazebo, one basketball court, tennis court, one soccer field, bituminous trail, and green space.
- Four Seasons Park is located at 11830 51st Street NE off of Barthel Industrial Drive NE. Park amenities include playground equipment, park shelter, gazebo, basketball court, and two tennis courts.
- Westwind Park is located at 10687 Kalland Drive NE. Park amenities include playground equipment, a bituminous trail and green space.
