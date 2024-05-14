Explore Your Parks Night in Albertville Returns Thursday, May 16

Join Albertville city staff, council members and firefighters for fun, free food, and prizes for kids and adults from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. The event will feature:

Albertville Public Works equipment displays

Albertville Royalty

Albertville Fire Department

Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9

A Touch of Magic family entertainment

Find some fun, visit with community organizations or see the Fire Department and Public Works vehicles at the following parks:

Oakside Park is located at 10820 Kantar Court NE off of Kalland Avenue NE. Park amenities include one baseball field, one soccer field, playground equipment, a bituminous trail and two tennis courts. Winter Park is located at 10381 64th Street NE, south of County Road 37. Park amenities include playground equipment, one ball field, one basketball court, one soccer field a bituminous trail, a wood chip trail and a fenced dog park. Villas Park is located at 10365 Kali Avenue NE, which is south of County Road 18 within the Albert Villas Development. Park amenities include one baseball field, gazebo, playground equipment, one soccer field, a bituminous trail and one basketball court.

The other parks in Albertville: