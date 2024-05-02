Bike Rodeo Returns to St. Michael this Saturday, May 4

Family Youth Community Connections – FYCC is having the 9th annual Bike Rodeo Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in St Michael on Town Center Drive.

Great Lakes Chiropractic St. Michael/Albertville, Wright Furnace & Duct and Culver’s will be having a drawing to give away a bike or 2, come out and see everyone. Register at myfycc.com.

The day will feature a couple of cool BMX performances, as well as games, prizes and food in an outdoor setting. Be sure to bring the bikes and the kids for this annual rite of spring as we get set for biking season.