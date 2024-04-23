Wright County Pursuit Sends Suspect to Hospital

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and other local authorities are investigating a crash that happened after a police pursuit Sunday night, April 21, near the border of St. Michael and Otsego.

According to Wright County reports, Wright County Dispatch was alerted to a man driving erratically on an Otsego road shortly after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

A Wright County deputy located the vehicle in the City of Otsego. The deputy activated emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle (1999 Dodge Dakota pickup) immediately fled from the deputy.

The suspect vehicle travelled south on Quam Avenue eventually merging onto Minnesota Highway 101 southbound. Deputies continued to pursue the suspect south on Highway 101 to the off ramp of 45th Street Northeast (County Road 42) in the City of St. Michael. Contact was made between the suspect vehicle and a Wright County deputy’s vehicle on the off-ramp of 45th Street exit, which caused the suspect vehicle to rollover.

Wright County deputies and emergency responders from the St. Michael Fire Department were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle and was airlifted to Regions Hospital. The driver, identified as Corey Pratt, 44, from La Crescent, suffered injuries from the incident.

Deputies did locate evidence of possible alcohol consumption and impairment. This incident is under further investigation.